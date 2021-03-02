ATLANTA (AP) — Vernon Jordan, a civil rights activist and a former advisor to President Bill Clinton, has died, according to a statement from his daughter.

Jordan’s daughter, Vickee Jordan Adams, released the statement Tuesday to CBS News.

“My father passed away last night around 10p surrounded by loved ones his wife and daughter by his side,” she said.

