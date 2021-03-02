By The Associated Press

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

LSU officials say they’ve been working with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on soon increasing attendance at outdoor athletic venues to 50%.

“We are excited about the opportunity to welcome more fans to our outdoor venues,” the university said in a written statement. “We will also undertake the task responsibly and in accordance with the SEC’s health and safety protocols, which will include mandatory and strictly-enforced mask wearing.”

Baseball is among the most popular spectator sports at LSU.

During the 2019 college baseball season, the last before the coronavirus pandemic, LSU set an NCAA record with 473,298 spectators attending 43 home games at Alex Box Stadium, which holds more than 11,000.

The announcement from LSU on Tuesday came as Edwards announced loosened “Phase 3” coronavirus rules for the state.

Louisiana’s daily average of new cases of COVID-19 over the past two weeks has fallen 21%, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Meanwhile, 14% of the state’s population has received at least the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that have been available since December.

___

SMU’s scheduled home finale Sunday against Tulsa has been canceled by the American Athletic Conference due to the continued suspension of activities in the Mustangs program because of COVID-19 issues.

That ends their regular season. The Mustangs (11-4, 7-4 AAC) last played Feb. 8, when they won 71-56 at East Carolina. They completed only 15 of the 25 games on their original schedule, and 11 of 20 conference games.

Currently the No. 4 seed for the AAC Tournament, the Mustangs would open tourney play March 12, more than a month after their previous games. The AAC Tournament will be played at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, about 40 miles from the SMU campus in Dallas.

SMU athletic director Rick Hart says it’s difficult “to put into words the frustration and sense of loss we are experiencing right now.” He says it’s the school’s intent to play in the AAC Tournament.

___

The Southeastern Conference wants the few fans able to attend the men’s basketball tournament in Nashville to know the rules.

Health officials are allowing a seating capacity of 20% at Bridgestone Arena for approximately 3,400 fans because of COVID-19 restrictions at the tournament starting March 10.

The SEC said Tuesday that fans over the age of 2 will have to wear masks or face coverings, with gaiters, bandanas and masks with valves or vents prohibited. A face shield also won’t be enough. Anyone seeking a medical exemption to the mask requirement must reach out to the arena at least 24 hours in advance or won’t be allowed inside the arena.

The league also isn’t making tickets available for public purchase because of the reduced seating. Individual SEC teams will have a limited number of tickets for sale for their fans.

___

West Virginia’s baseball team has paused activities for the next seven days because it is unable to meet COVID-19 thresholds as established by the Big 12.

The school’s athletic department said Tuesday that a three-game home series Friday through Sunday against Kent State and a March 9 home game against Marshall will not be played.

___

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby will miss Tuesday night’s game against Philadelphia after being placed on the COVID-19 protocol list.

Head coach Mike Sullivan made the announcement Tuesday morning. The Penguins did not hold a morning skate ahead of the game, in line with the league’s COVID-19 guidelines.

The news comes a day after the NHL had a season-low four players in the COVID-19 protocol.

Crosby leads the Penguins with 18 points and is tied for the team lead with seven goals.

Pittsburgh currently sits fifth in the highly competitive East Division, two points behind the Flyers. Philadelphia swept a pair from the Penguins at home to start the season. The cross-state rivals are playing in Pittsburgh on both Tuesday and Thursday.

Tuesday night’s game will be the first game with fans in attendance at PPG Paints Arena since last March. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf eased coronavirus restrictions on Monday, allowing 15% attendance at indoor venues. The Penguins plan to cap attendance at 2,800 fans.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.