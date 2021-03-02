TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — In a story March 1, 2021, about Chinese plans to vaccinate 40% of its population by June, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Israel has vaccinated over 90% of its population and the U.S. had vaccinated about 22%. Israel leads in the number of vaccination doses administered per 100 people, at 94. In comparison, the U.S. has administered 22 doses per 100 people and China has administered just 3.56 doses per 100 people. These figures are not percentages of the populations to be vaccinated because many people have received both of the two required doses.

