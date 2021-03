PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about the reported death of a teenage student who was shot at an Arkansas junior high school. Police Lt. David DeFoor, who initially reported the death, now says that “bad information was released” and the boy has not died. AP will publish a corrected version of the story.

