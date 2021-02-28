By JOE REEDY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers blew a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead in their first meeting against the Golden State Warriors. They were determined not to let that happen Sunday night.

LeBron James scored 19 points in his 1,300th regular-season appearance as the Lakers routed the Warriors 117-91. James is the 23rd player in NBA history to appear in that many regular-season games. He was one of six Los Angeles players to score in double figures.

The defending NBA champions had dropped five of six since Anthony Davis suffered a right calf strain on Feb. 14, but have won their last two.

Eric Paschall scored 18 points for Golden State, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Stephen Curry added 16 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. 14.

The Warriors rallied for a 115-113 victory on Jan. 18 at Staples Center, but never had a chance in this one. Los Angeles went on a 16-2 run to take a 20-5 lead with 7:23 remaining in the first quarter as four of its first six field goals were 3-pointers.

The Lakers ended the quarter with 12 straight points to go up 41-21. James had 10 points in the quarter, including two on free throws as Los Angeles was 13 of 16 from the line in the quarter.

Los Angeles had a season-high 73 first-half points as it extended its lead to 29 at halftime (73-44). Its largest lead was 35 late in the third quarter.

GREEN INJURED

Draymond Green suffered a left ankle sprain during the second quarter and did not return after scoring six points in 13 minutes.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Golden State was 8 of 34 from beyond the arc. The 23.5% accuracy rate is its fourth worst of the season.

Lakers: Markieff Morris and Alex Caruso each scored 13 points, while Dennis Schröder and Kyle Kuzma had 12 apiece and Talen Horton-Tucker 11. … This was the fourth time over the past two seasons Los Angeles has led by at least 28 points at halftime. … The Lakers were 6 of 9 on 3-pointers in the first quarter but struggled the rest of the game, going 5 of 22.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Travel to Portland on Wednesday. The teams have split their first two meetings this season.

Lakers: Host Phoenix on Tuesday. This is the first matchup between the teams this year after Los Angeles won all three games last season.

