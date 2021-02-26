In a story Feb. 25, 2021, about a permanent ban on gas drilling and fracking in the Delaware River watershed, The Associated Press erroneously attributed a quote to David Callahan, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition. It was Gene Barr, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, who said: “It is quite clear the region and nation rely heavily on Pennsylvania’s resources to keep the lights on, and we must oppose any efforts to restrict the production and transmission of our natural resources.” Also, the story reported the ban applies to two counties in Pennsylvania’s northeastern tip. The story should have specified the ban technically applies to the entire watershed but, as a practical matter, impacts Wayne and Pike counties in Pennsylvania.

