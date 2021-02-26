By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks ended a bumpy day mostly lower on Wall Street. Technology stocks recovered slightly following several days of heavy selling, but the Nasdaq still posted its biggest weekly loss since October. On Friday the S&P 500 gave back 0.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.5%. Treasury yields fell after shooting sharply higher over the last few weeks, something that has unsettled financial markets generally. Investors continued to watch Washington, where Congress is expected to vote on President Joe Biden’s stimulus package. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.42% from 1.51% a day ealier.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

U.S. stock indexes moved mostly higher in afternoon trading Friday, recouping some of their losses from a day earlier, though the S&P 500 was on track for its second straight weekly loss.

Investors continued to watch the bond market, where Treasury yields were easing lower, as well as Washington, where Congress is expected to vote on President Joe Biden’s stimulus package.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.4% as of 3:11 p.m. Eastern after having been down 1% earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 211 points, or 0.7%, to 31,198 and the technology-heavy Nasdaq was up 1.5%. Every major index was on track for a loss this week.

Technology and communication services companies, which bore the brunt of the selling a day before, helped lift the market. Those gains outweighed a pullback among banks, household goods makers and elsewhere. Falling oil prices weighed on energy stocks.

A sell-off on Wall Street Thursday picked up speed when the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose above 1.5%, a level not seen in more than a year and far above the 0.92% it was trading at only two months ago. That move raised the alarm that yields, and the interest rates they influence, will move higher from here.

Bond yields were easing off of their multi-week climb. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell to 1.46% from 1.51%. late Thursday.

The recent rise in bond yields reflects growing confidence that the economy is on the path to recovery, but also expectations that inflation is headed higher, which might prompt central banks eventually to raise interest rates to cool price increases. Rising yields can make stocks look less attractive relative to bonds, which is why every tick up in yields has corresponded with a tick down in stock prices.

“Investors should look at this as an affirmation that the recovery is taking hold,” Brian Levitt, Global Market Strategist at Invesco.

Technology stocks have been impacted more than the broader market by the rise in bond yields. Tech stocks tend to trade at higher valuations than the overall market. Investors are also betting that with vaccinations, the coronavirus pandemic may be coming to an end which would pivot consumer behavior away from online-only shopping.

In Washington, Democrats in Congress are preparing to move forward with President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package, with a vote in the House of Representatives planned for Friday. The Senate could vote on the package as early as next week.

The stimulus bill would include yet another round of one-time payments to most Americans, including an expansion of other refundable tax credits like the child tax credit, as well as additional aid to state and local governments to combat the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.