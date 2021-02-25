SAN DIEGO (AP) — In a story February 24, 2021, about President Joe Biden lifting a ban on legal immigration, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of an organization of lawyers and the number of backlogged family-based visas. The name is the American Immigration Lawyers Association, not the American Immigrant Lawyers Association. The number of backlogged family-based visas is 473,000, not 437,000.

