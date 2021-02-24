NEW YORK (AP) — In a story February 23, 2021, about a Southern Poverty Law Center count of how many Confederate symbols were taken down or moved from public spaces in 2020, The Associated Press erroneously reported some biographical information about Jefferson Davis. He served as president of the Confederate States of America after becoming a U.S. senator, not before becoming a U.S. senator.

