By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday that the role of Central European nations is to help protect the European Union from external threats but also against the bloc’s own “tendencies” at empire building, while guarding their own independence.

Orban made the remark during celebrations by Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and The Czech Republic to mark 30 years of their Visegrad Group, an informal body of political and economic cooperation in the fast-developing region.

European Council President Charles Michel also attended the gathering at Wawel Castle in Krakow that was hosted by Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and brought together Orban, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Slovakia’s Prime Minister Igor Matovic.

The V4 nations “understand their share of responsibility for the future of Europe” based on Christian values, Orban wrote in a letter for Poland’s Interia.pl news platform and for the Hungarian daily Magyar Nemzet.

He said the group’s role was to “defend (Europe) against outside attacks and defend it against internal tendencies to build an empire, to maintain the independence of our homelands and nations.”

Hungary and Poland are seen as the EU’s recalcitrant members, often criticized for perceived political interference in areas like the judiciary and media freedom. They have also resisted EU decisions including the relocation of illegal migrants or tying EU funds to members’ record on democracy.

The leaders also signed a declaration of cooperation in the cyber sector.

The V4 was founded in February 1991 from a declaration of cooperation that then-Presidents Lech Walesa of Poland, Vaclav Havel of the former Czechoslovakia and Jozsef Antall of Hungary signed in Visegrad, Hungary. Those countries joined the EU in 2004.

Poland currently holds the group’s 12-month rotating presidency and will hand it over to Hungary on July 1.

