WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A tornado in the southeast North Carolina county of Brunswick County has left some residents trapped or missing and damaged homes, officials said.

The tornado hit just after midnight Tuesday, damaging houses, ripping some off their foundations, and snapping trees in half, WWAY-TV reported.

Brunswick County Emergency Management said people were trapped in homes. The Wilmington Fire Department tweeted that it would send teams to help find people missing after the tornado.

Some power lines were also downed. Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation said thousands of people lost electricity.

