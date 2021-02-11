By The Associated Press

The NHL says an Edmonton Oilers player went into COVID protocol and that the start time for the team’s game at Montreal scheduled for Thursday night has been pushed back an hour to allow for the completion of test results for other members of the organization.

The league’s seven teams in Canada had been without a virus-related disturbance until now. There have so far been 35 games postponed, all in the three U.S. divisions.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday that Louisville’s men’s basketball game at Virginia Tech scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The postponement is the fourth in a row for the Cardinals and follows the continuing quarantining and contact tracing within the men’s program. Head coach Chris Mack is among those who tested positive and was slated to miss the game.

The team is adhering to ACC protocols.

The game has been rescheduled for March 3.

The U.S. Olympic wrestling trials will be held April 2-3 in Fort Worth, Texas, where a limited number of spectators will be allowed at Dickies Arena.

The trials, originally scheduled for April 2020 before the Tokyo Olympics were postponed a year, had been planned for the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State. USA Wrestling had to move the trials because of COVID-19 restrictions on capacity that spokesman Gary Abbott said wouldn’t accommodate participants, let alone spectators.

The trials will determine who becomes eligible to represent the United States in the Olympics now scheduled to begin in late July. This will be the fifth straight U.S. Olympic Team Trials in which all three Olympic wrestling teams — men’s freestyle, women’s freestyle, and Greco-Roman — will be determined at the same time.

Capacity at the Bryce Jordan Center would have been capped at 500 in the arena and 150 in the practice gym because of current COVID-19 restrictions. USA Wrestling plans to hold its 2024 trials there.

Saturday’s men’s basketball game between Texas A&M and Florida has been postponed due to COVID-19.

A combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M program caused the change.

The postponement is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

It’s the third straight Florida men’s game affected by the coronavirus. The Gators’ second game of the season against LSU last Saturday also was postponed.

No makeup date has been decided on for the game with the Aggies and there are just three weeks left in the regular season.

