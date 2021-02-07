By The Associated Press

The Latest on Super Bowl 55 (All times EST):

5 p.m.

Super Bowl 55 pits two of the oldest head coaches in the NFL in an age when young offensive-minded coaches are all the rage.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 62. With a win over Tampa Bay, Reid would surpass Vince Lombardi as the oldest coach to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Lombardi was 54 when his Packers won Super Bowl II over the Oakland Raiders.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is 68. A victory over the Chiefs would make him the oldest to win a Super Bowl.

Bill Belichick was 66 when he won Super Bowl 53 with New England two years ago.

4:30 p.m.

President Joe Biden says his administration intends to take up the NFL on its offer to use all of the league’s stadiums as COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Biden mentioned the offer that came from Commissioner Roger Goodell in a letter this past week during an interview on CBS’ Super Bowl pregame show.

Seven NFL stadiums are already being used as vaccination sites. Goodell’s offer extends to the rest of them.

Biden says “absolutely we will” when asked if the federal government intended to use all the stadiums to try to ramp up distribution of vaccines. Biden says, “I’m going to tell my team they’re available and I believe we’ll use them.”

3:45 p.m.

Tom Brady is looking to extend his record with a seventh Super Bowl title while Patrick Mahomes goes for the repeat and his second crown when Tampa Bay becomes the first team to play the big game on its home field against Kansas City.

The Brady-Mahomes matchup is the first among players who have won both the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards. It’s the sixth meeting between former regular-season MVPs and the second between former Super Bowl MVPs.

The meeting between the two superstars is the largest age differential among starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history at 18 years, 45 days. Tampa Bay’s Brady is 43, and KC’s Mahomes is 25.

Brady, who has said he might play past 45, is only seven years younger than Mahomes’ dad, 50-year-old former major league pitcher Pat Mahomes.

