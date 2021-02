LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — In a story Feb. 5, 2021, about a “hug tent” at an assisted living center, The Associated Press erroneously reported the thickness of the plastic barrier. It is 4 mil plastic sheeting that is 4 thousandths of an inch thick, not 4 millimeters thick.

