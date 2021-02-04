In a story February 4, 2021, about McKinsey & Company reaching a settlement with state and territorial governments, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Purdue Pharma and members of the Sackler family who own the company agreed to pay the federal government $225 million each as part of the same deal. The company and family members reached separate agreements with U.S. Justice Department, both announced Oct. 21, 2020.

