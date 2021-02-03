By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a challenge to the ballot measure that kept app-based ride-hailing and delivery services drivers independent contractors instead of employees eligible for benefits and job protections.

The court declined to hear the case brought by drivers and unions who had opposed the measure.

Proposition 22 passed in November with 58% support and shielded companies like Uber and Lyft from a new state labor law.

Some drivers had sued last month, claiming the measure was unconstitutional because it limits the power of the Legislature and excludes drivers from being eligible for workers’ compensation.

