By JULIE WATSON

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Navy on Tuesday dropped sexual assault charges against an enlisted SEAL accused of raping a female sailor at a Fourth of July party in Iraq that had prompted the rare withdrawal of the special operations unit from the Middle East in 2019.

Under the agreement accepted by the military court at Navy Base San Diego, Special Warfare Operator First Class Adel A. Enayat pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of battery and assault for biting her face and grabbing her neck during what his lawyer described as rough, consensual sex. He will serve up to 90 days in the brig.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.