WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — In a story Jan. 29, 2021, about Rod Stewart and his son Sean facing misdemeanor battery charges, The Associated Press erroneously reported that prosecutors and defense attorneys have announced the Stewarts would not be going to trial for an altercation at a Palm Beach hotel on New Year’s Day 2020. A lawyer for the Stewarts said the defense team has worked out details of a plea deal. Prosecutors have not announced a final agreement.

