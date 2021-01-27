The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Halsey has something new to sing about: motherhood.

The pop star announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she is expecting her first child. The 26-year-old posted photos of her baby bump with the caption: “surprise!”

A representative for the singer didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment or additional information.

Halsey has released three platinum albums and is known for hits like “Without Me,” “Bad at Love” and “Closer” with the Chainsmokers.

