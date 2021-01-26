By JARI TANNER

Associated Press

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia’s new two-party coalition government has been sworn in with the first female prime minister since the Baltic nation regained independence in 1991.

The 15-member Cabinet of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas — a 43-year-old lawyer and a former European Parliament lawmaker — was approved Tuesday in the 101-seat Riigikogu legislature, after President Kersti Kaljulaid had first appointed it.

The center-right Reform Party, chaired by Kallas, and the left-leaning Center Party, which are Estonia’s two biggest political parties, clinched a deal on Sunday to form a government replacing the previous Cabinet led by Center leader Juri Ratas that collapsed this month due to a corruption scandal.

Both parties have seven ministerial portfolios in the Cabinet in addition to Kallas’ prime minister post. The government musters a comfortable majority in the Parliament.

Kallas’ Cabinet has no time to rest on its laurels as it will have just slightly over two years to deal with a substantial number of issues and leave its mark in this European Union and NATO member before the next general election set for March 2023.

One of the government’s immediate priorities is to tackle Estonia’s worsening coronavirus situation and the economic turmoil caused by the pandemic.

The Reform Party, a pro-business and entrepreneurship party espousing liberal economic policies, emerged as the winner of Estonia’s 2019 general election under Kallas’ lead, but she was outmaneuvered by Ratas’ Center Party, which formed a three-party coalition with the populist right-wing EKRE party and the conservative Fatherland party.

But Ratas’ government, which took office in April 2019, was shaky from the start due to strong rhetoric from the nationalist EKRE, the nation’s third-largest party which runs on an anti-immigration and anti-EU agenda. The EKRE leaders, Mart Helme and his son Martin, brought the government to the brink of collapse at least twice.

However, Ratas’ government was eventually brought down on Jan. 13 by a corruption scandal in his own party, involving an official suspected of accepting a private donation for the party in exchange for a political favor on a real estate development at the harbor district of the capital, Tallinn.

Kallas has stressed gender balance in forming the new Cabinet, placing several women in key positions, including Reform’s Keit Pentus-Rosimannus as finance minister and Eva-Maria Liimets, Estonia’s ambassador to the Czech Republic, as the foreign minister.

Estonia, a nation of 1.3 million, is also now one of the rare countries in the world where both the head of state and government are female.

However, that may not necessarily last long as Estonian lawmakers will convene by September to elect a new president in the Parliament. Kaljulaid, who assumed her post in October 2016, hasn’t announced yet whether she will seek re-election for another five year term.

