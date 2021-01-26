TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — In a story published January 21, 2021, The Associated Press reported that the 2008 war between Russia and George erupted when Georgian troops tried unsuccessfully to regain control over the Moscow-backed breakaway province of South Ossetia. The story should have made clear that Georgia and Russia each blame the other side for starting the war.

