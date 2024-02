Saturday, February 3rd. What a BIG jobs report means for interest rates.

Forget the groundhog seeing his shadow, how about that monster (and unexpected) HOT jobs number? Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen dissect the week which included a LOT of key earnings reports. We’ll also cover Lifestyle Creep, a bunch of great Ask Questions, and the sad (but true) climb in the divorce rate for those over 50.