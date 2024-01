Saturday, January 20th. Closed doors, open windows, and warm breezes.

The Fed is in no hurry to cut rates. Retail sales are strong, manufacturing rebounded slightly, and inflation is a little warmer than desired. Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen present our week-in-review. Learn more about Spousal Social Security along with the ramifications of inheriting money.

