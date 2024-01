Saturday, January 13th. The world’s on edge.

Earnings season kicked off and the labor market gradually slowing. Plus, we saw fresh CPI and PPI data this week. Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen review the week. We’ll also cover 5 things you’ll encounter in your first 10 years of retirement as well as sharing details on an upcoming Passion Assets presentation.

