Saturday, January 6th. Why the coal, Santa?

Early on, the S&P was down 1% during the Santa Claus rally period. Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen dissect the first week of trading in 2024 PLUS the impact of a stronger-than-expected job number. Learn more about Annex for Business with Mark Beck, Chief Growth Officer, and why you need to manage expectations with your 401k with Tom Parks, director of Retirement Plan Services.

For more information on Annex Wealth Management, visit their website.