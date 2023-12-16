Saturday, December 16th. What about that FOMO rally?

The Fed meets, speaks, and ignites a FOMO rally. Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen dig deeper during the Week-in-Review. What happens during an initial portfolio review for a soon-to-be client of Annex? We’ll explain. Ask Annex tackles Roth RMD’s, the 4% rule, and defines a value trap. When clients have large positions in company stock, Net Unrealized Appreciation becomes a big factor in planning. We’ll explain why that’s important and how Annex helps.

