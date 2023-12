Consumer confidence and spending up. Is it enough?

Beige Book blues, bonds in a bull market, and is inflation moving from sticky to slippery? Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen present our Week-in-Review. Learn more about our new Financial Planning in a Changing Tax World seminar, iBond questions, and what HENRYs are and how Annex can help them.

