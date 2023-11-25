Saturday, November 25th. Longer pause and faster cuts?

Market is pricing in a first cut by June and then a gradual descent. What if the pause is longer, necessitating a faster pace of cuts? Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen review the week including weaker holiday guidance. If part of your retirement plan is moving, we’re planning a special presentation soon—our presenters will share a preview. Learn more about HSAs and the subtle differences between Traditional and Roth 401ks.

For more information on Annex Wealth Management, visit their website.