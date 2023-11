Saturday, November 18th. Growth: Weaker isn’t weakness, yet.

Retail sales dip and CPI stays flat. Is the Fed frozen? Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen cover it during our Week-in-Review. Learn more about our in-house Investment Committee, what it’s like to be a client of Annex, and what high net worth families are facing with the upcoming change in estate tax policy.

