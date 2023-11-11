Saturday, November 11th. Fun-flation is fading. Consumer is shifting from YOLO to buy low.

Despite not having a recession, it’s a strange strange world. Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen recap last week including earnings and the latest on inflation. When it’s time to speak with parents who are aging, what are the proper steps? We’ve got a couple suggestions. If you’re a cheerful giver—be a smart cheerful giver; we’ll cover 8 tips for smarter charitable giving.

For more information on Annex Wealth Management, visit their website.