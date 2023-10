The Dow took it on the chin as the 10-year Treasury yield crossed 5% for the first time since ’07. What are the ramifications? How about recent earnings? We’ll cover it all during our Week-in-Review. Also on the show, Ask Annex, the conversation about wealth transfers, and ‘what’s the difference’ between Annex Private Client, Annex Comprehensive Wealth, and Annex Ignite?

