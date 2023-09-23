What was the impact of the Fed’s decision/no-decision on rates? The housing market is experiencing volatility. Why, and what’s the potential impact? Does the nation’s $33 trillion debt matter? We’ll cover it all on during the Week-in-Review. Also, what are the silver linings when postponing retirement? What factors help create a good fit between you and a financial planning partner? At the end of the show, learn more about Private Equity and how it works for Annex Private Client.

