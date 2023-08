As recession fears fade, for now, earnings and other significant data continues to pour in. Dave and Derek cover it all during our Week-in-Review. What do 30-and-40 somethings miss when it comes to retirement planning? We’ll take a look. Ask Annex is back and so are details about a free Secure Act 2.0 401k webinar. It’s important stuff if you are a company owner, CFO, or HR professional.

