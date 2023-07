Here come the earnings–and it starts with the big banks. Dave Spano and Brian Jacobsen cover it all during our week-in-review. With 1/3 of retirees dealing with some sort of cognitive decline, knowing when to say when and finding a trusted agent to help is important–we’ll cover that with one of our estate planning attorneys. Ask Annex covers a gamut of questions, and we’ll also talk about ‘surrender squeezes’ and why they should be avoided.