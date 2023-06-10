Thursday’s rally ended the day in a bull market, marking a 20% surge since its most recent low, reached on October 12, 2022. How’d things close on Friday–and what signs are we seeing? We’ll share it all during our Week-in-Review. There are so many misconceptions around 401ks with both employers and employees. Tom Parks from our Retirement Plan Services department digs in. Ask Annex has a great question regarding the resumption of student loan repayments. Plus, learn more about next Thursday’s ‘Teaching My Family To Give’ presentation at our Elm Grove headquarters.