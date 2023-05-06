How surprising was Friday’s new jobs number? What’s the latest on Wednesday’s Fed decision and subsequent rate hike? We’ll discuss in the Week-in-Review. Our high-net-worth clients have unique challenges—we’ll discuss what they are and how Annex assists. On Ask Annex, a couple of questions from grandparents regarding contributing to college funds. What role do QDRO’s play during divorce and what are the options when divvying up asset?

