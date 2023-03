In the wake of the SVB and Signature Bank implosions, the Fed raised rates by .25%. What’s that mean for markets—and the rest of the year? Dave and Derek dig in. Cashing out a 401k upon leaving a company is hardly ever a good idea, but many do anyway. Tom Parks shares how that does real harm to a retirement plan. Is marriage a form of retirement security? Not so much.

