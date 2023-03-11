OK, February jobs wasn’t as monstrous as January—but 311,000 was far past the estimate. Does the Fed have any choice when it comes to the next move with rates? Dave and Derek will decode that–plus all the market news during our Week-in-Review. What are your options for Financial Planning in a Changing Tax World? Deanne Phillips covers that—and shares information about two presentations designed to help. We’ll answer your questions during Ask Annex. Toward the end of the show, our Estate Planning department has a list of mistakes to avoid with your wills.