Good news (higher private payrolls) was bad news with Thursday’s ADP report. But Friday’s Labor Department job number was ‘cooler’ and markets applauded. Dave and Derek review the week. What should Generation Z be doing when it comes to investment and retirement planning? We talk to a GenZ member of our Financial Planning team to find out. The Annex Experience clearly outlines who we are and what to expect when we work together. Brandon Lehman will cover another way to Know the Difference with Annex.

For more information on Annex Wealth Management, visit their website.