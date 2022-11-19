Nothing like a little ‘Fedspeak’ to rattle the midweek markets. How’d things turn out? Dave Spano and Derek Felske will review. On this week’s show, we want you to ‘Hear the Difference’—so we’ll share a client story. We weren’t Tom’s first choice—but when his initial choice wasn’t cutting it, he made the move. Annex Wealth Management works with companies to build solid benefit programs—but what types of businesses do we work with? Find out with Tom Parks. When it comes to successful retirement, it’s more than just grabbing the gold watch and enjoying every day as a Saturday. Deanne Phillips will review 3 important components to a great retirement.