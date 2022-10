Dave Spano and Derek Felske review the week as major averages were mostly higher. In a time of early retirement, un-retirement, and putting OFF retirement—this might be a great time to attend Destination Retirement, Are We There Yet; Deanne Phillips joins us for a preview. Ask Annex covers a couple questions about adjustable-rate mortgages—along with stocks with high P/E’s, and the best way to dollar-cost-average.

