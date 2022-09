A hotter-than-expected CPI reading rocked markets this week—Dave Spano and Derek Felske dissect the data. Inflation isn’t going away; our team is staging an inflation-oriented webinar next week and shares some of the details. What challenges does Generation X encounter with retirement planning? We’ll take a look. Plus, Ask Annex heads to the mailbag.

