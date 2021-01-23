<!-- wp:shortcode -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/art19.com\/shows\/bb352402-ffed-4624-a3cb-dbe88f21474d\/episodes\/95e1c333-3f6c-46e4-9180-97322d8c28a6\/embed" style="width: 100%; height: 200px; border: 0 none;" scrolling="no"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:shortcode -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>For more information on Annex Wealth Management, <a href="https:\/\/annexwealth.com\/get-started\/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIv8Kkycuy7gIVFXmGCh3FyQysEAAYASAAEgJYO_D_BwE">visit their website<\/a>.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->