The Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Denver Nuggets 113-107 in Doc Rivers’ first game as the Head Coach of the Bucks. Milwaukee raced out to an early lead before Denver closed the first quarter on an 12-0 run. With a halftime gridlock at 56-56, The Bucks were outscored 26-19 in the third. They cut the gap down to one in the late stages of the fourth, but the Nuggets kept the Bucks at a distance. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 29 points for the Bucks. For Denver, Jamal Murray scored 35 and Nikola Jokic closed with 25. Up next, Damian Lillard makes his return to Portland on Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. CT.