The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 141-117. The Bucks took a 20-17 lead off of a Jae Crowder three midway through the first and never conceded. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 30 points. Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis each finished with 20 points or more. Milwaukee won the battle beyond the arc shooting 20-of-45 compared to 9-of-23 for New Orleans.

Up next, the Doc Rivers era begins in Denver against the defending champion Nuggets on Monday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT.