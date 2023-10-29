Trae Young scored 20 points to lead eight Hawks in double figures of a 127-110 win over the Bucks in Milwaukee. After scoring a game-high 39 in the regular season opener, Bucks guard Damian Lillard was limited to just 6 points in the loss.
