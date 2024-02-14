Miami’s Bam Adebayo had his second triple-double of the season with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Duncan Robinson scored 23 points for the Heat, who never trailed despite playing without Jimmy Butler, who remains on personal leave following the death of a relative.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks but didn’t attempt a free throw all night. The last time Antetokounmpo appeared in a game without getting to the foul line was in a 128-99 victory over the Heat on Feb. 24, 2023, when he only played six minutes before leaving with a knee issue.