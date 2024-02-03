DALLAS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 48 points and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a 25-point deficit for their first victory under coach Doc Rivers, beating the Dallas Mavericks 129-117 on Saturday night.

The Bucks, who lost their first two with Rivers on the bench after the midseason firing of first-year coach Adrian Griffin, started the rally with a 15-0 run in the final two minutes of the first half to get within five.

Damian Lillard scored 30 points in the second-biggest comeback victory this season for Milwaukee, which trailed Portland by 26 in a November win. Antetokounmpo also had 10 assists.