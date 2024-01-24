MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-116 behind Giannis Antetokounmpo’s third triple-double in his last four games. The win came a day after the firing of head coach Adrian Griffin and snapped an eight-game win streak for the Cavaliers.

The Bucks led from the first bucket and it got as large as 21 in the third quarter. Cleveland trimmed it down to six in the fourth quarter, but that was the closest they got. Antetokounmpo led the way with 35 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists. Damian Lillard closed with 28 and Khris Middleton finished with 24 points. Up next, the Bucks and Cavaliers will remain at Fiserv Forum for a rematch on Friday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT.