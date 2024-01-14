The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Golden State Warriors 129-118. Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 33 points and Damian Lillard scored 27. The Bucks outscored the shorthanded Warriors, who were without Steph Curry due to rest and Draymond Green because of return to competition conditioning 46-37 in the fourth quarter. Stepping up for Golden State was Greenfield native Brandin Podziemski poured in 23 points. Up next, the Bucks take on the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT.